Typographic cards reveal your true personality

Playing cards popping up on Kickstarter is nothing new. But this set, titled The Black Book Manifesto, from Uncommon Beat offers something a little different to the rest of the pack.

Based on a number of interesting coincidences between playing cards and our daily lives, with the concept of time, this deck aims to teach you something about yourself – the idea being that, much like the signs of the zodiac, everyone has a card assigned to them when they're born.

The Uncommon Beat have taken this concept and run with it in serious style, creating 54 stunning typographic designs, featuring words suggesting the personality traits of those who are assigned to each card. Each portrays a different look and feeling, but we're most fond of the detailed typographic portraits on the court cards. Just beautiful.

Want to get involved? Find out more about The Black Book Manifesto project over on Kickstarter.