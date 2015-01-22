Typographic window display is a glass act

ROBU designed the beautifully put together window displays

Window displays can do a lot for a store front; they should stop you in your tracks and ultimately, make you buy things. However, when an artist or designer is able to add their flair to the often mundane spew of windows that adorn the highstreet, it can be a really beautiful thing.

Creative studio ROBU were invited by Fenwick of Bond St. to create the branding and window installations for its first campaign of 2015. Taking inspiration from John James 'Jim' Fenwick himself, the man exclaimed 'I am here' as he first stepped through the doors of the store on Bond Street. That was the inspiration for this particular campaign.

Illustrated by Andrei Robu, the designs are bold, bright and in-your-face, with a beautifully created font throughout. The clothing is placed throughout each display in weird and wonderful ways that is sure to entice customers throught their doors.

Liked this? Read these!