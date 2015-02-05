What would your abstract tattoo say about you?

"One tattoo, one story, one person," states tattoo artist team Jade Tomlinson and Kev James, aka Expanded Eye.

It's an ethos at the root of their art – and when that art in inked forever onto someone's skin, it's good to be as clear as possible from the outset.

Describing themselves as "free-thinking multidisciplinary duo inspired by life, the universe and beyond," their abstract tattoo designs are actually inspired by the finer details of personal stories.

Having gathered a following around the world, the pair travel to countries to ink their growing clientele

"Each and every unique tattoo we create is our visual interpretation of concepts and stories provided by the client which hold significant meaning to the individual," they say on the Expanded Eye website.

"We encompass as much personal detail possible whilst allowing each design to evolve organically into a contemporary piece of art, which is then transferred from paper to skin."

Expanded Eye are currently taking booking in their London studio until March

Clients can state where they want the tattoo to feature on their body, though the look of the art is up to the artists

Mixing line art and detailed shading, geometric shapes and rich textures, these tats reveal the duo's in deopth knowledge of art

Expanded Eye ask for prospective clients to detail the story behind the tattoo and let them take care of the aesthetics

The couple have inked themselves with their own unique designs

