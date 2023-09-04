The 4 actually good Apple deals you shouldn't miss this Labor Day

We've seen a few genuinely decent deals on Apple tech pop up over the weekend, so I thought it was time to round up the ones you should actually take advantage of before the day ends. There are deals that will save you money (for real). For me, the standout deal of the weekend is on the Apple Watch Series 8 – at a record-low price of $309 at Amazon, but there are other good prices on iPad, MacBook and Apple Pencil (three lowest-ever, one second-lowest but the cheapest you'll find right now).

Check out the quick links below, then scroll down for the deals in more detail. I've examined price history and specs to give you the most accurate info I can – after all, no-one wants to buy a product 'on sale' only to find out it wasn't such a good deal after all.

4 great Apple Labor Day deals

Detail on the deals

Apple Watch Series 8

Was: $399

Now: $309.99 at Amazon

Save: $250 Overview: The Apple Watch Series 8 is the newest and most powerful on the market – and has features none of the other models include. It's also the most durable of all the Watches, and the display is better, too. This deal is on the 41mm option. Key features: Our Apple Watch 8 review explores the features, which include Crash Detection, Blood Oxygen sensor and app, Electrical Heart sensor and app, and temperature sensor. It also has all the usual messaging and call functionality, and more. Price history: The RRP is $399 for this model, though it's been fluctuating between $330 and $399 for a while now. This is the lowest we've ever seen by at least $30, and the lowest around at the moment. Price comparison: BestBuy: $329.99 | Walmart: $329.99 Reviews: We gave the the Apple Watch 8 a very respectable four stars. On the plus side we loved the bright, always-on screen and fast, smooth performance, but we felt it was only incrementally better than the Series 7.



TechRadar ⭑⭑⭑⭑ | Tom's Guide ⭑⭑⭑⭑⭑



iPad Air (2022)

Was: $749.99

Now: $629.99 at Amazon

Save: $150



Overview: The M1 iPad Air was a confusing step forward for the Air range, as the screen and power now bring it into the territory of the Pro – ideal for creative tasks. The price makes it even more attractive – but is only available in Pink. There are smaller discounts available on different colours and specs – just click through to explore.



Key features: You get 64GB of storage, which is the smallest of the two in this line-up (the other is 256GB but will cost you $200 more). There's an ample 10.9-inch screen, perfect for streaming or creative work, and of course you get the brilliant M1 chip. There's also Wi-Fi and Cellular.



Price history: The listing price is $749. Truthfully it sits at around $650 quite often, with the lowest price ever seen this weekend at $599.99. Though that deal sold out, this $120 is the second best we've seen and worth it, in our opinion.



Price comparison: $649.99 at Best Buy | $709.99 at B&H Photo



Reviews: In our iPad Air (5th Gen 2022) review, we saw that there is increasingly little to differentiate it from the iPad Pro. The M1 chip means it's got all the power most creatives will need, and unless you need the bigger screen of the 12.9-inch Pro, you'll save yourself money by going for the Air instead. We gave it a brilliant 4.5 stars out of 5.



Tom's Guide ⭑⭑⭑⭑⭑ | Tech Radar ⭑⭑⭑⭑⭑





Apple Pencil 2

Was: $129

Now: $89 at Amazon

Save: $40

Overview: The Apple Pencil 2 has yet to be overtaken as the latest of Apple's styluses. It's often discounted but not by much, and this is only $5 off the lowest price ever.



Key features: Tilt and pressure sensitivity, flat edge, magnetic charging, Hover functionality, precise, responsive.



Price history: The RRP is $129. The lowest we've seen is $84.99, only $5 cheaper than this excellent deal that is actually equalled by other retailers today.



Price comparison: $89 at Best Buy | $89 at Walmart



Reviews: In our Apple Pencil 2 review, we gave it 4 and a half stars. We rate the quality design, convenient charging and brilliant drawing experience, but weren't convinced by the high price (this deal helps there), that there are no replacement tips included and that it doesn't work with every iPad.

MacBook Air (M1, 2020) 13-inch

Was: $999

Now: $749.99 at Amazon

Save: $250 Overview: The Apple MacBook Air 13-inch M1 model is the most affordable MacBook available and, despite its age, still has more than enough power for most people and for many creatives (it's perfect for students, too). It's great for content creators, the lighter end of Photoshop and can handle many parts of a creative taskload. Key features: The M1 chip replaced the Intel-based processor in previous Air models, and enables it to compete on par with the MacBook Pro 13-inch (M1, 2020). It boasts an impressively fast boot-up speed, generous SSD storage, and a 400-nit LED-backlit display with great resolution that benefits from Apple's True Tone technology. Price history: The MacBook Air 13-inch (2020, M1) retails on average at around $900 these days, but the previous low was $799.99. This deal saves you a whole $50 on that. Price comparison: BestBuy: $749.99 |B&H: $849 Reviews: We gave the MacBook Air 13-inch (2020, M1) a gleaming 5-star review when we tested it last year, with only minor faults such as the lack of ports and a similar design to previous gen models. On the plus side, we found it to be excellent value for money with amazing battery life and great performance overall.



TechRadar 4 and a half stars | Tom's Guide 4 and a half stars



Not sure about the deals above? See the best prices on kit we've found below.