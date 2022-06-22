The best Dell Inspiron 13 prices in June 2022

Save big on low Dell Inspiron 13 prices and get a winning 2-in-1.

The Dell Inspiron 13 7000 on a white background.
Making the most of the lowest Dell Inspiron 13 prices is a no brainer if you're looking for a deal on a brilliant tablet/laptop hybrid. The Inspiron range is the budget range from Dell, especially the 3000 and 5000 iterations. For the Dell Inspiron 13 7000, Dell offers a touchscreen 2-in-1 model with a bit more of a steeper price tag, but also plenty of features. And yet, there are savings to be had, especially because Dell has moved on from making the Dell Inspiron 13 soon after it came out in 2018, and that's why we've put together this page. Head down for the very best Dell Inspiron 13 deals available right now. 

The lowest Dell Inspiron 13 prices

The Dell Inspiron being used on a desktop.

Dell Inspiron 13 7000

Dell's flexible 13-inch budget laptop.

CPU: As much as Intel 11th Gen i7 | GPU : As much as Intel Iris Xe | Memory: 8GB - 16GB | Storage: 512GB SSD

Light and super portable
Hybrid touchscreen features
Intel Optane memory optional
Overkill if you don't want a hybrid
Hard to find since 2019

This is a fantastically portable 13-inch laptop hybrid from Dell, but the Inspiron 13 7000 also packs a punch when you look under the hood. Yes, it's going to have a higher price, as this is the higher end of the Inspiron range (the 3000 and 5000 are lower-spec, lower-priced), so we advise you to make sure that you need all the features that the lowest Dell Inspiron 13 deal brings with it. But if you're sure you need the fast CPU, and the if you'll potentially use the optional Intel Optane memory – which basically can predict what programs you use, and pre-load them making everything that more faster – this is a great value for money hybrid. 

