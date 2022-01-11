The best Dell XPS 17 deals available in January 2022

Looking for the best Dell XPS 17 deals is a no brainer, especially if you're looking for a premium laptop to do your specialist work on. And the latest iteration, the Dell XPS 17 (9710) is the real deal. It's a relatively light, super powerful laptop that can replace your desktop set up, and handle super intensive work, like video editing, with ease. And on this page, we're here to offer you the very best Dell XPS 17 deals in one place.

Initially released on 13 May 2020 as the Dell XPS 17 (9700), the latest (9710) model was released on 11 May 2021, and offers a better graphics card, better battery life, and more power. We look at some of those details below, but in short, you can get the Dell XPS 17 in roughly three iterations. These range from $1,449.99/£2,099 for a 11th Gen i5, 6 core and Intel UHD Graphics card, to $2,199.99/£2,799 for the 11th Gen i9, 8 core with Nvidia RTX GeForce 3060 dedicated graphics card.

Below, we've put together the very best Dell XPS 17 deals available. Then further down the page, you can find a little bit more information, including what the main differences are between the XPS 17 and the XPS 15.

The Dell XPS 17 vs Dell XPS 15

It's not just two inches that separate the Dell XPS 15 and the Dell XPS 17, but you have to know where to look to find the differences. First of all, although you'll be getting similar (if not exactly the same) processor if you buy the entry level of both models, the performance is quite difference. The Dell XPS 17 outperforms its little brother when put to the test, and the reason is mainly thermal. That's right - the XPS 17 sports a different cooling system to the XPS 15, and it makes all the difference.

The XPS 15 has a heat pipe cooling system, whereas the XPS 17 boasts a vapour chamber cooling system, and that means faster speeds for longer durations for the larger laptop. It also means that your high-intensity work will put less stress on the internal components of the XPS 17 over the long term, giving it a longer life.

As far as portability goes, things are a bit more similar. There's a similar amount of ports, including two Type-C Thunderbolt ports, four USB 3.2 ports, and a headphone jack. The thin bezels on both means neither feel like their too big in your bag, and the general sleek design is a world away from the chunky designs of other laptops.

The Dell XSP 17 is a pound heavier than the 15, but it’s still super easy to carry around. Both keyboards are very similar, and very comfortable.

