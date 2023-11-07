Our favourite office chair has 25% off in a Black Friday deal (and it’s an icon)

Herman Miller has some serious clout in the in the world of office chairs for very good reason. Its ergonomic chairs are comfortable, well made visually stunning works of design. The Herman Miller Aeron is best of them all, it's right now there's 25 per cent off direct from Herman Miller – now from $956.25.

This is a rare early Black Friday chair deal from Herman Miller on a product that tops our list of the best Herman Miller chairs on the market. We gave the Aeron 4.5 stars when we reviewed it, and it also tops our pick of the best office chairs for back pain. It remains a design icon in the office chair world, and it's inspired plenty of imitators, but few manufacturers have come close to matching it in terms of quality.

Buying direct from Herman Miller means you get the benefits of a 12-year warranty (yes, 12 years!) and the full range of customisation options in terms of size, back support, arms and casters etc (although upgrading any of these will tend to increase the price.

The Herman Miller Black Friday sale also features 25% off the Embody chair and 20% off other chairs. Check our full round up of the best Black Friday office chair deals for more savings.

Herman Miller Aeron: from $1,275 $956.25 at Herman Miller

Save $318.75: The Aeron has been a design icon since it was launched in 1994. It's not often that Herman Miller offers savings this big, so 25% off is a deal to grab. We should note that there are even bigger discounts available on Amazon, where you can find the Aeron for as cheap as $695.99 from third-party retailers, but it should be noted that these do not have the manufacturer's generous warranty, and some customer reviews on Amazon mention complaints about the chairs being poorly packaged.

To see more of our thoughts on this incredible office chair, see our comparison of Herman Miller Mirra 2 vs Aeron. We also have a ranking of all of the best Herman Miller chairs and a guide to the best Herman Miller Aeron prices. See below for the best prices on a range of office chairs in your region.