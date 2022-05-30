Save up to $196 on these Poké-great new Nintendo Switch bundles deals

There's a Nintendo Switch bundle deal for everyone at Walmart this Memorial Day, whether you're looking to upgrade to a new OLED console or this is your first Switch. The Pokémon Shield bundle is one of the biggest discounts, with $196.45 slashed form the retail price. For $392.91 you get the Nintendo Switch 32GB standard console and a copy of hit new game Pokémon Shield, plus a Joy-Con Grip. (opens in new tab)

We're focusing on the Nintendo Switch bundle deals here but take a look at our Nintendo Switch Memorial Day live blog for the latest general deals for Switch consoles, games, controllers are much more.

Walmart is the place for most of the good deals on Nintendo Switch consoles this Memorial Day, with its bundle offers proving good value for money if you're new to this handheld console. We've rounded-up the best ones below.

Other great Nintendo Switch Memorial Day offers…

(opens in new tab) Nintendo Switch + Pokémon Shield + Joy-Con Grip: $589.36 $392.91 (opens in new tab)

Save $196.45: There's a big saving here for fans of Pokémon who are looking for their first Nintendo Switch. This deal knocks almost $200 off of the asking price for a combo that includes the standard 32GB Nintendo Switch and a copy of the excellent Pokémon Shield, and Walmart is throwing in a Joy-Con grip.



(opens in new tab) Nintendo Switch OLED (white) + Overcooked! 2 + Mytrix Wireless Switch Pro Controller + Accessories: $ 541.19 $439.99 (opens in new tab)

Save $101.20: Get the new 64GB Nintendo Switch OLED console with a copy of Overcooked! 2 – of the best multiplayer games around – and Walmart is throwing in a Pro Controller and accessories all with a saving of $101.20. If you're looking to upgrade to the new HD screen Switch model, this is a good deal.



(opens in new tab) Nintendo Switch + s games: $787.19 $639.99 (opens in new tab)

Save $147.20: If you're new to Nintendo Switch this games bundle is a great place to start. With a huge saving, you get the standard 32GB console with six hit games: Super Mario Party, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, 1-2 Switch, Arms, Overcooked 2, and Kirby Star Allies.

(opens in new tab) Nintendo Switch Lite (Blue) + Minecraft + cleaning cloth: $ 391.82 $261.21 (opens in new tab)

Save $130.61: One of the best Memorial Day deals for Nintendo Switch Lite cuts the cost of the console and throws in a copy of Minecraft (and a cleaning cloth). A Switch Lite alone is usually $249.98, and while Minecraft is an old-ish game its an ever-lasting community that's always worth playing and experiencing.

