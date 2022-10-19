Get the best Surface Laptop 5 prices on pre-order now

The Surface Laptop 5 is now available for pre-order (on sale 25 October), and taking into account the Surface Laptop 5 price, specs and general buzz, we think it's going to be a popular laptop for digital creatives.

So what do we know so far about the Surface Laptop 5 price? That's easy. Microsoft is offering the 13.5-inch entry level Surface Laptop 5 configuration for $999/£999. While the 15-inch version comes in at $1,299.99/£1,299 for the cheapest configuration. Want the big screen, max 32GB RAM and massive 1TB storage? That'll put you back a cool $2,399.99/£2,399.99.

The specs? Well, the smaller sized Surface Laptop 5 comes with the choice of either Intel Core i5 or i7, while the larger model comes with i7 as standard. Both boast a battery that is meant to last 17 hours (though we're unclear about what use case that would need). There is also better quality sound with upfront speakers, more touchscreen functionality, and Microsoft claims that it will be 50% faster and more powerful than the Laptop 4.

Surface Laptop 5 The latest in the Surface Laptop range. CPU: i5 or i7 | GPU: Intel Iris Xe Graphics GPU | RAM: 8GB, 16GB, 32GB | Storage: 256GB, 512GB, 1TB SSD | Display: 13.5-inch (2256 x 1504 resolution); 15-inch (2496 x 1664 resolution) | Aspect ratio: 3:2 Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Visit Site (opens in new tab) Looks beautiful Light and portable 50% more power than 4 Great keyboard Web cam 720p Limited ports Doesn't come with Surface Pen

The Surface Laptop 5 sits just below the more highly-spec Surface Laptop Studio, and above the Surface Laptop Go. The range has been the Microsoft laptop aimed at the majority of users out there, and so has been a hugely popular option in the past. We don't imagine this is going to change much anytime soon.

The Surface Laptop 5 comes in both 13.5-inch and 15-inch display sizes, with the former coming in i5 or i7 and the later only in the i7. In either case, we imaging that this touchscreen laptop is going to be one hell of a sought after bit if tech, especially with the upcoming Black Friday event coming in November.

We expect Surface Laptop 5 prices to hang around the retail price for the next month or so, but also expect there to be a few dollars and pounds sliced off come November. Currently the entry level 13.5-inch Surface Laptop 5 configuration is $999/£999, for the 15-inch version it's $1,299.99/£1,299. As soon as there is any movement on these Surface Laptop 5 prices, you'll see those deals here.

