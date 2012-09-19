GoVisually free design collaboration tool

GoVisually is another example of design tools that have been created to help creatives collaborate. This tool has been created specifically with visual annotations and comments on designs and mock-ups in mind.

Like Draftboard and Cage, designers and clients can collaborate to revise projects online without sending painful e-mails, which should ultimately increase productivity.

GoVisually allows you to comment, annotate, and discuss

This is a free tool that allows you to mark annotations and place comments on any part of your project. Elliptical, rectangular, and lasso selections are available for annotation - you can easily select these options at the top of the screen, as well as colour and weight of the shapes. These functions are very useful, and are as simple to apply as you'd find in a basic drawing app.

Main interface

The main interface allows you to manage projects, designs, and revisions

The main interface is pretty sleek, and feels like iCloud to use. Projects can be added here, either by dragging and dropping files or using a more traditional uploader.

Each project page can be shared with other people to manage as well. Unlimited projects, designs, and revisions are stored here in what is a very clean file management area.

Collaboration

Click on each collaborator to show or hide each user's content

Easily upload with drag-and-drop and switch between different revisions

The most important part of a tool like this is collaboration. When multiple team members are on the same page, GoVisually applies layers for each user, like in Photoshop. Clicking on each user hides or displays relevant content, which is particularly useful when collaborating with different departments.

Revisions can be easily upload and it is simple to switch between different versions of the same document or project - very useful.

Words: Justin He

Also read:

Have you tried GoVisually? What do you think? Tell us in the comments box below!