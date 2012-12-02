AROUND THE BLOQ: Greeting card designs, interactive wireframes and much more!

Check out this pick of 10 of the best greeting card designs for this feative season, including letterpress, illustration and vector art.

Choosing the right pose can breathe life into a static model. 3D artists Antony Ward and Glen Southern explain...

Want to add HDR-style detail-enhacing effects to your images? In this video tutorial, designer Ben Secret shows you how.

Despite every new online advance proclaiming the death of email it remains as effective a marketing channel as ever. Here are 24 emails that are doing it right.

What qualities do you need to become a creative director and how do you become one? Leading creative directors offer their views.

Programme manager Breandán Knowlton explains how to adapt the wireframing process to include time-based interactions and explores a range of preview techniques.

Have you seen it yet? This animated safety ad for Metro Trains Melbourne has been viewed almost 28 million times on YouTube.