This kids' smartwatch branding is wonderfully weird

Why? Because it’s fun.

Google Fitbit Ace LTE brand identity created by Koto
(Image credit: Google/Koto)

For many of us, smartwatches have become an everyday essential – whether you're tracking your steps or taking calls – but for the younger generation, wearable tech doesn't typically have the same appeal. Rewriting the narrative, Google has introduced the Fitbit Ace LTE, a playful wearable aiming to "move a generation of gamers" with its immersive gameplay and vibrant design.

When it comes to Apple Watch alternatives, Fitbit is a firm crowd favourite, so it's no surprise that Google has expanded its reach to the next generation. With a focus on fun, energised and dynamic design, the Ace embodies a playful spirit, proving that thoughtful, creative design makes all the difference when appealing to Gen Alpha.

Natalie Fear
