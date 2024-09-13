Greenpeace shatters one of the most successful ad campaigns of the last 20 years

Dove's 'Real Beauty' campaign celebrated its 20th year in 2024, and it's certainly one of the most affectionately regarded advertising movements of the last couple of decades. From rejecting AI beauty standards to creating a guide to coding black hairstyles, the company has continued to update 'Real Beauty' to reflect contemporary issues. But Greenpeace may have just burst the campaign's bubble.

The environmental charity has launched a withering assault on Dove's Real Beauty campaign, taking aim at the company's plastic waste. Featuring a five-minute video that mimics the intimate style of Dove's own ads, the 'Dark Side of Dove' pulls no punches.

Toxic Influence: The Dark Side of Dove - YouTube Watch On

"Dove say they care about ‘Real Beauty’. But there is no beauty in a brand that poisons our planet and threatens the health of our communities," reads the landing page for Greenpeace's campaign. "The mountains of plastic waste Dove produces each year is devastating entire ecosystems in the Global South. Their destructive behaviour must end now."

"This is a pivotal moment for Dove: the 20th anniversary of their iconic ‘Real Beauty’ campaign. They plan to celebrate their ‘achievements’ in style. But we won’t let them party whilst they’re pumping out harmful plastic."

The campaign calls on Dove to commit to stop the sale of sachets by the end of 2025, phase out all single-use plastics within ten years, and "become a true force for good" by advocating for these goals at the UN Global Plastics Treaty.

After just a few hours online, the video has proven a hit with viewers on YouTube. "Powerful video. The discrepancy between Dove's marketing campaigns and the pollution for which the brand is responsible is terrifying," one comments, while another adds, "A very important and moving campaign Greenpeace UK. We need more content like this that reaches the general public on the everyday brands that are so integrated in our daily lives. Its too easy to overlook the real purpose of their product - profit over people and planet. I believe this to be a powerful campaign to change consumer behaviour and more importantly, educate."

Greenpeace has been on a roll with its messaging lately, recently channeling Succession to take on Shell in an ingenious ad.