Greenpeace shatters one of the most successful ad campaigns of the last 20 years

News
By
published

The charity takes aim at Dove's 'Real Beauty' campaign.

Greenpeace ad
(Image credit: Greenpeace)

Dove's 'Real Beauty' campaign celebrated its 20th year in 2024, and it's certainly one of the most affectionately regarded advertising movements of the last couple of decades. From rejecting AI beauty standards to creating a guide to coding black hairstyles, the company has continued to update 'Real Beauty' to reflect contemporary issues. But Greenpeace may have just burst the campaign's bubble.

The environmental charity has launched a withering assault on Dove's Real Beauty campaign, taking aim at the company's plastic waste. Featuring a five-minute video that mimics the intimate style of Dove's own ads, the 'Dark Side of Dove' pulls no punches. 

Daniel John
Design Editor

Daniel John is Design Editor at Creative Bloq. He reports on the worlds of art, design, branding and lifestyle tech (which often translates to tech made by Apple). He joined in 2020 after working in copywriting and digital marketing with brands including ITV, NBC, Channel 4 and more.

