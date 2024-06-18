I'm a sonic branding convert thanks to Leffe beer

JKR crafts 'The Sound of Monastic Divinity’.

Leffe new sonic branding
(Image credit: Leffe/JKR)

Beer brand Leffe is pushing the aural boundaries of the beverage industry after unveiling a new sonic brand identity. As the first of its kind, the new audio feature gives the brand a unique sense of individuality within the drinks design sphere, combining heritage with contemporary innovation. 

The most iconic brands each possess a one-of-a-kind quality that stands out from the crowd and Leffe's new sonic brand identity is no different. Honing in on the roots of its history, the new expansion creates a multi-sensuous user experience that transcends the confines of visual storytelling, encapsulating the unique taste of the famous Abbey beer in a rich and concise audio identity. 

