I'm a sonic branding convert thanks to Leffe beer

Beer brand Leffe is pushing the aural boundaries of the beverage industry after unveiling a new sonic brand identity. As the first of its kind, the new audio feature gives the brand a unique sense of individuality within the drinks design sphere, combining heritage with contemporary innovation.

The most iconic brands each possess a one-of-a-kind quality that stands out from the crowd and Leffe's new sonic brand identity is no different. Honing in on the roots of its history, the new expansion creates a multi-sensuous user experience that transcends the confines of visual storytelling, encapsulating the unique taste of the famous Abbey beer in a rich and concise audio identity.

Created by design agency Jones Knowles Ritchie (JKR) in collaboration with MassiveMusic London, Leffe's new sonic branding was inspired by the 800-year-old Abbey craftsmanship behind the brand. The design was shaped by "the overarching concept of ‘our home’," Sean Thomas, Executive Creative Director at JKR tells Creative Bloq. "The abbey lies at the core of everything we do on Leffe. Its influence is evident in the typography, the icon, and the unique shape of the label, all of which are integral to the brand and DNA," he continues.

Sonic design has been around for some time now, and it's been regaining popularity in recent years (think McDonald's and Netflix), but in the world of beer branding it's typically been underused. Noticing this shift in design trends, JKR sought the opportunity to add a contemporary flair to Leffe's rich heritage-led identity.

"We live in a world where people are often pressed for time and operate on autopilot. During ad breaks, people tend to turn away from their screens or multitask, only half-listening in the background. Many devices we use today are voice-activated, making it logical to believe that branding must evolve to consider how it behaves on these platforms. How does it stand out? What makes its sonic signature distinctive? Over time, I think this approach will become hugely popular and as integral as a set of guidelines or motion language once was," Sean says.

(Image credit: Leffe/JKR)

Leffe's sonic branding hinges on two core features: the sonic logo and the wider sonic palette. The overarching sonic strategy titled 'The Sound of Monastic Divinity' was conceptualised out of a simple sound byte: the audio of a balloon popping in the Leffe Abbey. Using the abbey's natural acoustics to craft the base-level audio dimensions, JKR worked closely with MassiveMusic to add layers to the branding such as organ chords and swelling choir voices to create an intensified sense of divinity within the identity.

"The idea for this project was so beautifully simple: how can we capture the unique audio traits of the abbey and apply them to anything? But it took a leap of faith to make it happen," Sean says. "No amount of pre-work or conceptualising can guarantee success—you just have to dive in and try. The hardest part is having faith in the idea and ensuring everyone believes in it. Once you book travel, prepare the gear, and start to see the final results, you realize the idea was great and that faith truly paid off," he adds.

(Image credit: Leffe/JKR)

While the shorter sonic logo is a "short, memorable mnemonic", the wider sonic palette acts as an "original, long-form piece of music, embodying Leffe through unique melodies, rhythms and sound design." When asked what he was most proud of throughout the design process, Sean told Creative Bloq: "I love how scalable the identity is. It sounds cohesive yet can be adapted in countless ways, from online ordering pages to three-minute brand films. Seeing all the elements come together and work seamlessly was incredibly satisfying."

Alongside the new sonic identity is an official video documenting the design process. "I'm incredibly proud of this launch film. I think it captures the idea perfectly, and if you're familiar with the brand or the area, it encapsulates what makes this brand so special. This project was a true result of great partnership, with JKR, MassiveMusic London, and our fantastic client partners at ABInBev all believing in and loving this idea. We all recognized how special the abbey is to the brand and wanted this film to be amazing," Sean says.

For more from JKR, check out the RSPCA rebrand that honours a 50-year legacy in animal welfare. For more audio inspiration, take a look at RNIB's sonic branding created by sound design studio Molecular.