Broken Oreos get delightfully imperfect Japanese art makeover

Oreo has unveiled. a playful new campaign that celebrates the Japanese art of Kintsugi with a sugary twist. The ancient technique (which translates to 'golden joinery') uses Urushi tree lacquer mixed with powdered precious metals to repair cracks in broken pottery, as a reminder of life's impermanence. While Oreo's latest campaign isn't quite as nuanced as traditional Kintsugi, it's a delightful interactive twist on typical marketing trends.

While it may be one of the most iconic brands in the cookie sphere, Oreo isn't without its faults – mistakes happen and cookies crumble. Instead of leaving the broken biscuits in the dust, Kintsugi Oreo encourages consumers to transform their snacks into works of art with the help of its classic cream filling.

Created by ad agencies Leo Burnett Brazil and Leo Burnett Mexico, the clever campaign is a simple yet effective twist on traditional art techniques, adding an extra layer of flavour to improve imperfection. The unexpected crossover of delicate kintsugi and broken Oreos might sound ridiculous, but fans quickly shared their love for the ingenious idea. "Whatever your thoughts on Oreo this is genius," one X user commented, while another replied, "Not me getting emotional over kintsugi Oreo cream."

