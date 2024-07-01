Broken Oreos get delightfully imperfect Japanese art makeover

Custom kintsugi kit is all about embracing flaws.

Kintsugi Oreo kit
(Image credit: Leo Burnett Brazil/Leo Burnett Mexico.)

Oreo has unveiled. a playful new campaign that celebrates the Japanese art of Kintsugi with a sugary twist. The ancient technique (which translates to 'golden joinery') uses Urushi tree lacquer mixed with powdered precious metals to repair cracks in broken pottery, as a reminder of life's impermanence. While Oreo's latest campaign isn't quite as nuanced as traditional Kintsugi, it's a delightful interactive twist on typical marketing trends.

While it may be one of the most iconic brands in the cookie sphere, Oreo isn't without its faults – mistakes happen and cookies crumble. Instead of leaving the broken biscuits in the dust, Kintsugi Oreo encourages consumers to transform their snacks into works of art with the help of its classic cream filling.

