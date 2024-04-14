Oreo reckons it inspired the design of an ubiquitous UI icon

By Joseph Foley
published

What hamburger?

Two Oreo cookies stacked to look like a hamburger menu UI icon
(Image credit: Mondelez International)

McDonald's recently laid its claim to having inspired one of the ubiquitous icons in UI. In a 20-minute mockumentary, detectives determine the Big Mac to be the inspiration for the hamburger menu that appears at the top of many website and apps. 

Not so fast, Oreo says. The Mondelez International brand reckons the hamburger menu isn't a burger at all, but two Oreo cookies stacked on top of each other. Tenuous? Sure, but just go with it: it could save you $1 off a packet of biscuits.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joseph Foley
Joseph Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment for creatives, from monitors to accessories and office supplies. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives, where he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and collaterals for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

Related articles