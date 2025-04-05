The Botanist Gin has unveiled a sleek new identity that bursts with vibrant energy and elevated class. Taking cues from the spirit brand's Scottish heritage, the rebrand combines organic imagery with a bright, sunset-inspired palette to create a unique back-to-nature serenity that encourages us to embrace the present.

As with the best rebrands. Botanist Gin's new branding combines elements of heritage with contemporary class, building a strong visual identity that expertly balances classy aesthetics with playful design. With fresh typography, a vibrant new colour palette and an invigorated brand spirit that celebrates the 'now', the gin brand oozes modern luxury with a fresh, revitalised boldness.

(Image credit: The Botanist Gin/The Elephant Room)

Designed by creative agency The Elephant Room, Botanist Gin's revamp includes a new visual brand identity, brand platform and through-the-line global campaign. Taking inspiration from the lush Scottish isle of Islay (the home of Botanist Gin) the dynamic visuals feature select botanicals native to the area paired with a fresh colour palette inspired by Hebridean sunsets.

Central to Botanist Gin's new brand identity is The Botanist Infra, a custom font that captures the brand's heritage while infusing the visuals with a premium authority. The wider brand platform, All We Need Is Now, "invites gin drinkers to look beyond big celebrations and planned events and enjoy the moment they’re in," capturing a diverse array of moments from impromptu partying to serene at-home relaxation.

"We're not just refreshing our look; we're evolving to meet the desires of modern luxury consumers who seek authentic moments and are intentional how they live," says Gareth Brown, global marketing director of The Botanist Gin. "By tapping into the 'All We Need Is Now' mindset, we aim to elevate The Botanist experience and solidify our position as a leading super-premium gin worldwide," he adds.

"This rebranding is more than a visual refresh; it's a fundamental shift in perspective,” says Dan Saxby, managing director at The Elephant Room. “We're tapping into a powerful desire among modern luxury audiences for intentional living and genuine connection, a move away from overconsumption towards a sense of 'enoughness'."

(Image credit: The Botanist Gin/The Elephant Room)

For more branding inspiration take a look at this slick bourbon bottle design that blends pre-prohibition aesthetics with contemporary style or check out our collection of packaging design inspiration.