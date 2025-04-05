Simplicity meets sunshine in this refreshing gin rebrand

The Elephant Room crafts a vivid new identity for The Botanist Gin.

The Botanist Gin has unveiled a sleek new identity that bursts with vibrant energy and elevated class. Taking cues from the spirit brand's Scottish heritage, the rebrand combines organic imagery with a bright, sunset-inspired palette to create a unique back-to-nature serenity that encourages us to embrace the present.

As with the best rebrands. Botanist Gin's new branding combines elements of heritage with contemporary class, building a strong visual identity that expertly balances classy aesthetics with playful design. With fresh typography, a vibrant new colour palette and an invigorated brand spirit that celebrates the 'now', the gin brand oozes modern luxury with a fresh, revitalised boldness.

