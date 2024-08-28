The new UEFA Champions League branding is a colourful update

UEFA has a new competition format for the Champions League, introducing a ‘Swiss model’ league phase. It's now revealed a new UEFA Champions League brand identity to accompany the change. Elaborately monikered the 'Kick of Light', the new look features a reworking of the iconic starball and accompanying visuals, including the stadium animation with its striking starball dome.

Kick of Light is based on the concept of a prism breaking white light into an endless array of colour. The UEFA Champions League starball and the stadium dome are now made from glass, and the colours of the spectrum move around the edges of the stars, representing the clubs competing in the league phase of the competition. The logo design remains unchanged (see our pick of the best sports logos for more inspiration).

UEFA says the new identity aims to represent “the best of the best on the Ultimate Stage and to convey a "premium, sophisticated and prestigious look and feel". It's also intended to create a younger, more modern expression of the brand that still engages established UCL fans.

The new brand will appear in all aspects of the UCL’s marketing, digital media, licensing, events and broadcast. The new brand also sees a re-recorded and refined version of the UEFA Champions League anthem, re-recorded by composer Tony Britten with a hand-selected orchestra and the choir Tenebrae.

