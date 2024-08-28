The new UEFA Champions League branding is a colourful update

Behold, the prism-inspired 'kick of light'.

UEFA Champions League branding
(Image credit: UEFA)

UEFA has a new competition format for the Champions League, introducing a ‘Swiss model’ league phase. It's now revealed a new UEFA Champions League brand identity to accompany the change. Elaborately monikered the 'Kick of Light', the new look features a reworking of the iconic starball and accompanying visuals, including the stadium animation with its striking starball dome.

Kick of Light is based on the concept of a prism breaking white light into an endless array of colour. The UEFA Champions League starball and the stadium dome are now made from glass, and the colours of the spectrum move around the edges of the stars, representing the clubs competing in the league phase of the competition. The logo design remains unchanged (see our pick of the best sports logos for more inspiration).

Joe Foley
Joe Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

