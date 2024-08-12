Why Gatorade’s nod to the past shows 'it hasn’t changed' – and that’s a good thing

Ultra Brand Studio's Alistair Schoonmaker unpicks the brand's blast of nostalgia works.

Nostalgia is having a bit of a moment in culture. Fashion is looking decidedly early 2000s, retro football kits are everywhere during the Euros (and Glastonbury!) and ads are throwing it back (and we've seen retro rebrandings galore, from Perkins to the Los Angeles Kings). 

Consumers are loving it, but looking back doesn’t always work. You can’t be throwing in throwback references just because others are. It needs to be authentic. Callbacks to the past can work – but make sure you have a solid bridge to do so.

Alistair Schoonmaker
Alistair Schoonmaker

Alistair is a creative business leader who specialises in brand strategy, communications, design, technology, and services. He helps companies obsess the full brand experience and leverage every dimension of brands to inspire, engage and distinguish themselves from the pack. He founded Ultra Brand Studio in 2020 and works with some of the biggest brands in the world, including Nike, Maserati and EA.

