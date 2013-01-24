Making the bicycle a thing of beauty

As part of an ongoing fundraising project between the Elton John AIDS foundation and W Hotels, six leading creatives were recently invited to transform the distinctive blue 'Boris bike' [hundreds of which are stationed around London for free use by residents] into a functional work of art.

Led by UK-based designer Ron Arad, the 'WOW bikes' project included artist Benedict Radcliff, fashion designers Patrick Cox and Alice Temperley, singer Paloma Faith and illustrator Natasha Law. However, it's Arad's 'two nuns' sprung steel bike that really caught our eye. Not only is this piece of bicycle art beautiful; it's also fully functional!

Arranged in tesselated forms, the sprung steel truly gives this bike an original look. We're not sure we'd feel safe riding it about town but it sure does look pretty!

Seen a design with a difference? Got any cool pieces of bicycle art to show us? Let us know in the comments box below!