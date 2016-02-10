Designer maps out the best of British television

Click to enlarge - can you spot your favourite show?

From shooting Outlander in Scotland to filming Poldark in Cornwall, the UK is home to an array of amazing television shows. And now designer Timothy Ritz, has blended filmography with cartography (or how to draw maps) so that you can take a televisual tour of the country's best programmes.

The map's design is influenced by vintage posters and the London Underground map's annotations, and was created while Ritz and his wife Kolleen were deep into an episode of Foyle's War. To show his wife where the programme was filmed, Ritz doodled a map of the UK on a Post-It note, complete with a dot on the south-eastern coast.

She then asked where the likes of Downton Abbey and Pride and Prejudice were recorded, and soon the map started to get bigger.

Soon Ritz was scouring IMDB, Google Maps and Wikipedia to complete this map for his wife. The finished design includes classic programmes like The Office and Peep Show, and now you can order art prints from Ritz's site. Did your favourite show make the final design?

Liked this? Read these!