This month's top design events: September 2013

The design conference calendar is packed with great conferences, meet-ups and other events, and each month we're going to let you know about the best ones going on around the world.
If you want to plan ahead a little more in advance, then read on further, as we highlight the best events of October and November. But as far as the next few weeks go, here are the events we'd recommend checking out...
01. Generate
To kick off, we'd like point you towards our very own event! Our first-ever conference, which we're holding in association with .net magazine, takes place in London this Friday, 13th September 2013. There'll be talks from 19 world-class speakers, nerd comedy, two parties, speed networking and more! You find out all the details - including a juicy discount code - here.
- Date: Friday 13 September (pre-party Thursday 12 September)
- Location: Grand Connaught Rooms, London
- Focus: Web design and development
- Speakers: Mark Boulton, Oliver Reichenstein, Stephanie Rieger, Stephen Hay and more.
02. London Design Festival
The London Design Festival is an annual event, held to celebrate and promote London as the design capital of the world, and as the gateway to the International creative community. Taking place on 14th - 22nd September, topics such as branding, architecture and more will be held in high discussions.
- Date: 14-22 September
- Location: Across London, hub venue: Victoria and Albert Museum
- Focus: Multidisciplinary
03. Spikes Asia Festival of Creativity
Asia-Pacific's premier event for the creative communications industry is set to offer its biggest content programme to date across three days in Singapore. Highlights will include a seminar with David Nutter, director of 16 TV pilots including The X-Files, Homeland, The West Wing, ER and The Sopranos; Ogilvy & Mather's Fergus Hay talking to former Formula One champion Jackie Stewart, and John Mescall discussing McCann's multi-award winning 'Dumb Ways to Die' campaign.
- Date: 15- 17 September
- Location: Suntec Singapore, Central Business District
- Focus: Creative communications
- Speakers: Sairah Ashman (Wolff Olins), Anita Caras (Microsoft), Chris Clarke (DigitasLBI), Sonal Dabral (DDB India) and more.
04. Circles
SXSW isn't the only design event in Texas! Creative conference Circles is a place to learn from world-changing thinkers and innovators from the creative community. Here you can cure any creative rut you may be stuck in by mingling with others who share the same passion as you, with topics encompassing creativitiy, processes and journeys.
- Date: 19-20 September
- Location: Palace Arts Centre, Grapevine, Texas
- Focus: Design, inspiration, development
- Speakers: Cameron Moll, Matthew Smith, Jeff Sheldon, Megan Gilger and more
05. BubbleConf 2013
Held in the beautiful Dutch city of Amsterdam, BubbleConf aims to "inspire you to reach for the stars". It’s on a mission to provide inspiring tools to startups and entrepeneurs looking for design, development and business insights.
- Date: 27 September
- Location: Beurs van Berlage, Amsterdam
- Focus: Web design and development
- Speakers: Cameron Moll, Matthew Smith, Jeff Sheldon, Megan Gilger and more
October and beyond...
Semi-Permanent
- Location: Stockholm (7-8 Oct), Wellington (18-19 Oct), Melbourne (25-26 Oct), Brisbane (31 Oct)
- Focus: Graphic Design, Film, Art, Illustration, Web Design, Photography, Visual Effects, Animation, Graffiti, Motion Graphics and Stop Motion
AIGA
- Date: 10-12 October
- Location: Minneapolis Convention Center, Minneapolis MN
- Focus: Head - Design thinking or strategy; Heart - Design for social impact; and Hand - Design as craft
Frontiers of Interaction
- Date: 24-25 October
- Location: MiCO - Fiera Milano City, gate 14, via Giovanni Gattamelata, 5, 20149 Milan
- Focus: Design, technology, interactive
Ampersand
- Date: 2 November
- Location: Manhattan, New York.
- Focus: Web typography
SIGGRAPH Asia
- Date: 19 - 22 November
- Location: Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre
- Focus: Computer graphics and interactive technology
Want us to include your event in future event roundups? Email us with the details here (using the subject line: 'Design Events').