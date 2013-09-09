This month's top design events: September 2013

The design conference calendar is packed with great conferences, meet-ups and other events, and each month we're going to let you know about the best ones going on around the world.

If you want to plan ahead a little more in advance, then read on further, as we highlight the best events of October and November. But as far as the next few weeks go, here are the events we'd recommend checking out...

To kick off, we'd like point you towards our very own event! Our first-ever conference, which we're holding in association with .net magazine, takes place in London this Friday, 13th September 2013. There'll be talks from 19 world-class speakers, nerd comedy, two parties, speed networking and more! You find out all the details - including a juicy discount code - here.

The London Design Festival celebrates London as the design capital of the world

The London Design Festival is an annual event, held to celebrate and promote London as the design capital of the world, and as the gateway to the International creative community. Taking place on 14th - 22nd September, topics such as branding, architecture and more will be held in high discussions.

Date: 14-22 September

14-22 September Location: Across London, hub venue: Victoria and Albert Museum

Across London, hub venue: Victoria and Albert Museum Focus: Multidisciplinary

Asia-Pacific's premier event for the creative communications industry is set to offer its biggest content programme to date across three days in Singapore. Highlights will include a seminar with David Nutter, director of 16 TV pilots including The X-Files, Homeland, The West Wing, ER and The Sopranos; Ogilvy & Mather's Fergus Hay talking to former Formula One champion Jackie Stewart, and John Mescall discussing McCann's multi-award winning 'Dumb Ways to Die' campaign.

Date: 15- 17 September

15- 17 September Location: Suntec Singapore, Central Business District

Suntec Singapore, Central Business District Focus: Creative communications

Creative communications Speakers: Sairah Ashman (Wolff Olins), Anita Caras (Microsoft), Chris Clarke (DigitasLBI), Sonal Dabral (DDB India) and more.

For all your inspiration needs, check out design conference Circles

SXSW isn't the only design event in Texas! Creative conference Circles is a place to learn from world-changing thinkers and innovators from the creative community. Here you can cure any creative rut you may be stuck in by mingling with others who share the same passion as you, with topics encompassing creativitiy, processes and journeys.

Held in the beautiful Dutch city of Amsterdam, BubbleConf aims to "inspire you to reach for the stars". It’s on a mission to provide inspiring tools to startups and entrepeneurs looking for design, development and business insights.

October and beyond...

Location: Stockholm (7-8 Oct), Wellington (18-19 Oct), Melbourne (25-26 Oct), Brisbane (31 Oct)

Stockholm (7-8 Oct), Wellington (18-19 Oct), Melbourne (25-26 Oct), Brisbane (31 Oct) Focus: Graphic Design, Film, Art, Illustration, Web Design, Photography, Visual Effects, Animation, Graffiti, Motion Graphics and Stop Motion

Date : 10-12 October

: 10-12 October Location : Minneapolis Convention Center, Minneapolis MN

: Minneapolis Convention Center, Minneapolis MN Focus: Head - Design thinking or strategy; Heart - Design for social impact; and Hand - Design as craft

Date: 24-25 October

24-25 October Location: MiCO - Fiera Milano City, gate 14, via Giovanni Gattamelata, 5, 20149 Milan

MiCO - Fiera Milano City, gate 14, via Giovanni Gattamelata, 5, 20149 Milan Focus: Design, technology, interactive

Date : 2 November

: 2 November Location : Manhattan, New York.

: Manhattan, New York. Focus: Web typography

Date : 19 - 22 November

: 19 - 22 November Location : Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre

: Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre Focus: Computer graphics and interactive technology

Want us to include your event in future event roundups? Email us with the details here (using the subject line: 'Design Events').