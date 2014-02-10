Final chance to enter Fotolia's $130K design contest

Fotolia's TEN contest invites digital artists - professionals and aficionados alike - to challenge the year's artists on any one of the season's creative themes, for a grand prize worth $130K, and an international promotional campaign assisted by Fotolia.

It's been running for a month and today - February 10 - is your last chance to sign up via Facebook and post your art work, using a minimum of three of the Fotolia images used by the artists during the campaign.

Selecting the winners

Web users around the world will then decide on the winners by selecting 10 winners - one for each theme - who will then be put through to a jury comprised of the TEN Season 2 artists, Fotolia staff, as well as members of TEN production partner, Gang Corporate.

The grand prize winner will receive an international promotional campaign worth $130,000 and the chance to see their work published in prestigious design magazines and gain international recognition. Other prizes include a Wacom Intuos Pro M Tablet, a free subscription to Adobe's Creative Cloud, and EIZO LCD ColorEdge 24.1-inch screen, light reflectors by Westcott, and premium Fotolia Subscription.

The results of TEN Season 2's contest will be announced on the event's Facebook page on February 19, 2014. Find out more about TEN by Fotolia: www.tenbyfotolia.com.