Soul singer creates his own visual effects

Design studio Flat-e gave soul singer Jamie Lidell the means to create his own special effects in his stunning new video - find out how they did it...

The visual effects in this music video are impressive enough - but you'll be even more impressed to know that they were created without any post-production whatsoever.

It's all the work London based design studio Flat-e, who were commissioned by Warp Records to craft album artwork, a music promo, video teasers, live show visuals, and even costume as part of the campaign for British electronic and soul singer Jamie Lidell's forthcoming album.

In the video, we witness the Flat-e's specially created visual app in full force. It allows the room to shift and blend into multiple environments, with Jamie, performing in a projection-mapped cube, affecting the orientation and depth of the environment with a motion reactive microphone stand.

The app was written in openFrameworks, based on a projection mapping system by Marek Bereza.

