What is typographical contrast?

Learn how to make contrast and influence people with a look at Carl Dair's 7 rules for typographical contrast.

Main image showing typographical contrast - what do you look at first? text
(Image credit: Matt Smith)

Typography is just one method used to convey information to an end user, while creating typographical contrast helps focus attention and bring balance to an overall composition. At its simplest, graphic design exists as a means for guiding people’s attention to what you want to them to look at – whether it be a print advert, an event poster or a flashing fire exit. Every design is a journey for the user, directing them to a key piece of information in the most efficient and concise way possible. It sounds simple, but far better designers than me have spent lifetimes striving to achieve that point, and companies spend billions to hammer home one specific logo, product name or brand.

Carl Dair was a Canadian designer who operated in 1950s and '60s. He was influential in the world of typography, culminating in the publication of his book Design with Type in 1952. In this, he highlights seven key elements used in combination to create typographical contrast (allowing you to maintain hierarchy, provoke emotions, emphasise information, improve readability and visual appeal). For most designers, these will be intuitive everyday decisions that you adopt without thinking, however it is the skill of an experienced designer to know the right combinations and how to balance them. Here's a closer look at these seven elements. For more on how to use them, see our typography design concepts post and our typography tutorials.

