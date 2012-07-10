Guess the designer desktop!

Here's how it works: we've featured a selection of images of a mystery artist's desktop, accompanied by a set of clues. All you have to do is guess who it belongs to...

Clue 1: Two sides, one desk

"My work is split pretty much 50/50 into hand-drawing and digital artworking. My desk is divided into two and my chair is on wheels to deal with the processes.

"The clocks are essential for me to keep up with the world and three of my favourite cities. London is my former home, Melbourne is my wife's former home and New York will be our future home (some day)."

Clue 2: Reference material

"Most of my work is inspired by nature, but since I don't always have a lion or a volcano at hand I frequently have to refer to my bookshelves."

Clue 3: Toys

"Although I don't design or make any toys myself, I do have a collection in my studio to keep everything playful. Play is as important as work in here."

Clue 4: My assistant

"My full-time studio buddy is Doze the Dog, named after New York graffiti artist Doze Green. He lives under the desk."

Clue 5: Words

"I'm a big fan of words and typography, especially if it's inspiring, optimistic and forward-thinking. This wall leads up the stairs to my rooftop studio."

Clue 6: Paint

"For over a decade, I've produced (predominantly digital) illustration work but just recently I've been taking my nature inspiration and splashing it all over canvasses with paint and Posca pens."

Clue 7: Wallpaper

"If there was a fire, this would probably be the one thing I would grab (presuming the dog is making his own way out). This is the first pattern I designed, which was for a ridiculously colourful wallpaper."

So, did you manage to guess the mystery designer?

Ben the Illustrator

Ben O'Brien (aka Ben the Illustrator) started his professional life as an animation director. He gained his first commission from Skint Records and later went on to direct and animate videos for Sony Japan, Playstation, Domino Records and Channel 4.

Ben soon became creative director of a small animation and design studio, overseeing web design, children's TV animation, interactive games and t-shirt production to name a few creative areas. Although Ben relished the variety of projects he was able to work on, it was the illustration commissions he was doing in his free-time that really sparked his creative passions. Soon after leaving the animation studio, Ben O'Brien became Ben the Illustrator.

Since 2005, Ben the Illustrator has gained recognition for his illustrative work on advertising campaigns for Smart Cars and Berry Fruit Juice, mural designs for Westfield shopping centres and The International Contemporary Furniture Fair and charity work with Pixar and FuseProject.

Ben is always noted for his love of colour and nature, with the two sitting hand-in-hand in almost everything he produces.

Well done if you managed to guess this week's mystery designer. Make sure you check back next week to have another go at the desktop challenge!