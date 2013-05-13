Iconic calculator that inspired an iPhone app is re-released

A calculator release wouldn't usually be something that we'd get too excited about here at Creative Bloq, but when a bona fide design classic is being reissued we sit up and take note.

Considered a quintessential example of the 'less but better' philosophy, the Braun ET66 calculator is a replica of the iconic Braun ET66 version 2 from 1987.

Designed by famed functionalist designer Dieter Rams, the ET66 will be officially relaunched at the Basel Fair 2013, after which pricing and availability details should be announced. Ironically, Rams' principles of innovation and minimalism could be about to be replicated by Apple in its rumoured iOS 7 redesign...

Like this? Read these!

Free Photoshop brushes every creative must have!

Free Photoshop actions to create stunning effects

Download the best free fonts

Which design classic would you like to see reissued? Tell us in the comments below!