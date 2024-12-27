Designers are going wild for this clever logo design

This brand identity hits all the right notes.

Instituto Piano Brasileiro logo and branding
(Image credit: Instituto Piano Brasileiro)

It's rare that designers on Reddit reach a consensus on a logo design, but this note-perfect brand identity is proving to be an exception. Designers often use the platform to share creative inspiration, but opinions are often divided. If one person likes a clever hidden meaning in one particular design, ten other people will be able to pick it apart.

But this logo design for the Instituto Piano Brasileiro has received an almost unanimously positive verdict thanks to its clever execution of an idea that might sound difficult to pull off. It could even be a candidate for our pick of the best 3-letter logos.

Instituto Piano Brasileiro logo and branding
(Image credit: Instituto Piano Brasileiro)

Joe Foley
Joe Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

