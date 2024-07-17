I love the subtle design detail in the new Brooklyn Nets logo
It’s a stylish addition to the team's identity.
Basketball team the Brooklyn Nets have unveiled a brand new logo, and gauging by fan reactions it's safe to say it's a slam dunk. Receiving praise from supporters and design fans alike, the new secondary logo design features "nods to Brooklyn’s unique style" with a stylised cursive wordmark that's contemporary and clean.
Sports logos are more than just a design – they're an emblem of a fanbase's identity – so it's integral that a new logo wins the hearts of supporters. With its crafty hidden design and stripped-back look, the new Nets logo is a stylish expansion of the team's already iconic identity.
Introducing: our brand new official Brooklyn Nets secondary logo. The logo is the result of a 2+ year long process - from researching, to hand-drawing and crafting this mark after dozens and dozens of iterations. A standalone NETS swish wordmark… with a Brooklyn flair! pic.twitter.com/WrD2qOGB1HJuly 10, 2024
According to Jessie Kavana, art director for the Brooklyn Nets, the new design was part of a "2+ year long process". The "Nets Thread" logo acts as a sleek standalone wordmark that's "stylised for the borough", embracing the team's New Jersey roots. The swooshing cursive font gives the design a sense of dynamism, forming a subtle basketball hoop design integrated into the letter "t".
Design fans on the subreddit r/DesignPorn shared their praise for the hidden design, with one user commenting "It’s just literal enough to kinda imply it is but abstract enough to not make it tacky". Another called it a "perfect logo", adding "Simple and straight to the point. Perfect 10". Similarly high praises were sung on X, where one fan commented "This should be the primary logo," while another claimed: "This is extremely good. The best wordmark I’ve seen in ages."
A New Set for Nets WorldDive into the details ✍️ https://t.co/3pEOEbn0sA pic.twitter.com/5eBfa2SR2HJuly 10, 2024
For more sporting design inspiration, check out the brilliantly simple new logo for the National Football Museum. For more branding news, check out basketball star A'ja Wilson's new Nike logo that divided fans.
Get the Creative Bloq Newsletter
Daily design news, reviews, how-tos and more, as picked by the editors.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Natalie is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. A recent English Literature graduate, Natalie enjoys covering the lighter side of the news and brings a fresh and fun take to her articles. Outside of work (if she’s not glued to her phone), she loves all things music and enjoys singing sweet folky tunes.