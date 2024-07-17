I love the subtle design detail in the new Brooklyn Nets logo

It’s a stylish addition to the team's identity.

Brooklyn Nets new wordmark logo
(Image credit: Brooklyn Nets)

Basketball team the Brooklyn Nets have unveiled a brand new logo, and gauging by fan reactions it's safe to say it's a slam dunk. Receiving praise from supporters and design fans alike, the new secondary logo design features "nods to Brooklyn’s unique style" with a stylised cursive wordmark that's contemporary and clean.

Sports logos are more than just a design – they're an emblem of a fanbase's identity – so it's integral that a new logo wins the hearts of supporters. With its crafty hidden design and stripped-back look, the new Nets logo is a stylish expansion of the team's already iconic identity.

Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. A recent English Literature graduate, Natalie enjoys covering the lighter side of the news and brings a fresh and fun take to her articles. Outside of work (if she’s not glued to her phone), she loves all things music and enjoys singing sweet folky tunes.