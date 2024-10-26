People are still mistaking this Nike Air logo for the Wingstop emblem

News
By
published

But the fast food chain had the last laugh.

Wingstop/Nike logos
(Image credit: Wingstop/Nike)

Foodies and sneakerheads have been perplexed for years by the bizarre similarity of these completely unrelated logos. While there are countless big brands with ridiculously similar logos, one of the most unexpected cases involves the iconic Air Jordan sneaker and the humble fast food chain, Wingstop.

While on closer inspection, the two intricate winged logos have their differences, it hasn't stopped fans from poking fun at the similar designs. What started as an internet meme became a golden marketing opportunity for Wingstop and although there's no evidence of it becoming a reality, I'm still waiting for the official Nike collab to drop.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. A recent English Literature graduate, Natalie enjoys covering the lighter side of the news and brings a fresh and fun take to her articles. Outside of work (if she’s not glued to her phone), she loves all things music and enjoys singing sweet folky tunes.

Related articles