The Adelaide Crows AFL logo backlash is a little unfair

News
By
published

Yes, the new design is retro – but that's the point.

Adelaide Crows logo
Old (left) vs new (right) (Image credit: Adelaide Crows)

AFL team Adelaide Crows has unveiled a new logo, drawing on the team's '90s roots and throwing back to a previous design. The new look first leaked in September, where it drew a somewhat negative response from fans. And now that it's been officially unveiled, it's drawing even more ire.

The new logo drops the word 'Crows' from the branding, and does away with the cartoonish crow profile, replaced instead by a more minimal design with a swooping wring rendered in black, red and orange. And while yes, while it isn't one of the best logos of all time (and does somewhat resemble the German flag), the backlash to what's essentially a cleaner design does seem a little unwarranted. 

Daniel John
Daniel John
Design Editor

Daniel John is Design Editor at Creative Bloq. He reports on the worlds of design, branding and lifestyle tech, and has covered several industry events including Milan Design Week, OFFF Barcelona and Adobe Max in Los Angeles.

