Viral X thread claims logos are trying to control your mind

But isn't nostalgia just another design trend?

Burger King and Pepsi logo
Burger King and Pepsi have both recently introduced new logos based on old designs (Image credit: Burger King/Pepsi)

If there's been one notable trend in logo design over the last couple of years, it's got to be nostalgia. We've seen countless brands take a leaf out of their own history books when it comes to their 'new' logos, with old designs reappearing all over the shop as brands celebrate their heritage. And one X user seems to think the whole thing's rather sinister.

"The average company changes its logo every 7 years. Why? To control your mind," exclaims font designer Saskia Ketz, who goes on to claim that there's a "dark truth behind every logo change you've seen". The thread has enjoyed over 2M views on X – but is there really anything sinister about the current trend for 'fauxstalgia marketing'?

Daniel John
Design Editor

Daniel John is Design Editor at Creative Bloq. He reports on the worlds of art, design, branding and lifestyle tech (which often translates to tech made by Apple). He joined in 2020 after working in copywriting and digital marketing with brands including ITV, NBC, Channel 4 and more.

