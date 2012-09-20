Mini Papercraft: Avengers, Adventure Time, X-Men, and more!

Gustavo Santome is a 3D artist and graphic designer hailing from Buenos Aires, Argentina. When he's not working at Bad Juju, he uses his spare time to create this cute papercraft figures.

Gustavo's latest addidtion to his papercraft family: Adventure Time!

His creations have included Adventure Time, the Avengers, Batman, the X-Men and many more. He doesn't just stick to superheroes however, as you can also find papercraft Disney characters!

Some of the X-Men get the papercraft treatment

If you love these papercraft characters as much as we do, Gustavo has been kind enough to create PDF downloads of each template. Which means, you can craft your very own characters!

The Avengers as Gustavo would like to see - we can't help but agree!

To download the templates or to see more characters including the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles or Streetfighter favourites, head to Gustavo Santome's mini papercraft blog.

Will you be making any of the characters? Let us know in the comments box below!

