Behold the most luxurious (and ridiculous) souvenir ever made.

Lake Como Air packaging design
(Image credit: Lake Como Air)

While the festive period typically has me praying for a white Christmas, the new year has me yearning for the warmer months. Sadly, it'll be a while until the summer holiday season is upon us, but I may have just found the next best thing to get me through the bleak winter – Lake Como Air.

While admittedly it's a unique concept (to say the least), the suave packaging design carries that luxurious quality that's signature to the Lake Como experience. Whether you're down with the novelty, or flabbergasted that they'd have the gall to even create such a product, it's certainly a step up from typical tourist souvenirs.

