While the festive period typically has me praying for a white Christmas, the new year has me yearning for the warmer months. Sadly, it'll be a while until the summer holiday season is upon us, but I may have just found the next best thing to get me through the bleak winter – Lake Como Air.

While admittedly it's a unique concept (to say the least), the suave packaging design carries that luxurious quality that's signature to the Lake Como experience. Whether you're down with the novelty, or flabbergasted that they'd have the gall to even create such a product, it's certainly a step up from typical tourist souvenirs.

(Image credit: Lake Como Air)

Created by ItalyComunica, the simple yet classy design features a simple illustration of a boat cutting through the deep blue waters of the lake. The clean yet classy serif typography brings a sense of elevation to the overall design, while the unfussy can packaging gives it a minimalist appeal.

According to the product's website, it's "perfect for those who wish to rediscover the peace and elegance of this heavenly corner, sealed in a tin," suggesting that you open the can "whenever you need a moment of escape, tranquillity, or simply beauty." It only retails for a humble €9.90 ($11) but I'm saddened to report the product is only available from tourist shops in Lake Como – bonus points for exclusivity, I guess.

(Image credit: Lake Como Air)

