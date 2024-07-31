The Olympic condom packaging design has no business being this cute

News
By
published

Is it weird that I kind of want to collect them?

Olympic condom packaging design
(Image credit: @casspa via X)

With Paris being the 'city of love' and all that, one can imagine that things might get a little zesty in the Olympic village this year. Let's face it, the 'sex ban' allegedly imposed during Tokyo 2020 was never going to fly in France – so it's no surprise to learn that that over 300,000 condoms have been distributed to the village this year.

Anyway, enough of all that – let's talk packaging design. Athletes have been taking to social media to share the contents of their village 'swag bags' this year, and the packaging for said prophylactics is really quite something. It makes even the best  Olympic logos look positively pedestrian. 

@sarahmdouglas

You know what they say about the village 🤣

♬ Funny video "Carmen Prelude" Arranging weakness(836530) - yo suzuki(akisai)

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Daniel John
Daniel John
Senior News Editor

Daniel John is Senior News Editor at Creative Bloq. He reports on the worlds of art, design, branding and lifestyle tech (which often translates to tech made by Apple). He joined in 2020 after working in copywriting and digital marketing with brands including ITV, NBC, Channel 4 and more.

Related articles