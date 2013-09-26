In pictures: day one at AGI Open London

Computer Arts is here at AGI Open London - an annual two-day design and education conference hosted by the Alliance Graphique Internationale, an elite club of the world’s leading graphic designers, illustrators and creative thinkers .



Themed around the idea of ‘dialogue’, this year sees London hosting the AGI’s annual congress for the first time.



Today’s highlights included Ian Anderson, Marion Deuchars, Hamish Muir and Eddie Opara exploring the pros and cons of self-initiated work, and verbal fisticuffs as Stefan Sagmeister and Marian Bantjes renounced white space during the afternoon’s animated design debate (“If you're communicating from one human being to another it's utterly stupid to do it like a machine”).



The day closed with a series of candid interviews with design legends Pierre Bernard, Paula Scher and Peter Saville.



We’ll be bringing you a full report in Computer Arts issue 220. In the meantime, here’s a quick round-up of day one of AGI Open London in pictures...

Tony Brook of Spin and AGI member welcomes the audience

Pablo Martin, Astrid Stavro, Patrick Thomas, Marion Deuchars and Ian Anderson kick things off with a discussion about self-initiated work

Rico Lins, Eddie Opara and Hamish Muir pick up the self-initiated theme

Roger Law, the brains behind Spitting Image, and side-kick Margaret Thatcher

Marian Bantjes reimagines opposing speaker Dean Poole’s website

The debate between graphic embellishment and reduction continues…

Afternoon break

Adrian Shaughnessy interviews the legendary Pierre Bernard

Pentagram’s Paula Scher, aka Queen of the Maps

Peter Saville closes day one…

