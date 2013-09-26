In pictures: day one at AGI Open London

Computer Arts is here at AGI Open London - an annual two-day design and education conference hosted by the Alliance Graphique Internationale, an elite club of the world’s leading graphic designers, illustrators and creative thinkers .
Themed around the idea of ‘dialogue’, this year sees London hosting the AGI’s annual congress for the first time.
Today’s highlights included Ian Anderson, Marion Deuchars, Hamish Muir and Eddie Opara exploring the pros and cons of self-initiated work, and verbal fisticuffs as Stefan Sagmeister and Marian Bantjes renounced white space during the afternoon’s animated design debate (“If you're communicating from one human being to another it's utterly stupid to do it like a machine”).
The day closed with a series of candid interviews with design legends Pierre Bernard, Paula Scher and Peter Saville.
We’ll be bringing you a full report in Computer Arts issue 220. In the meantime, here’s a quick round-up of day one of AGI Open London in pictures...
