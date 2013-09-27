In pictures: day two at AGI Open London

Yesterday brought together some of the industry’s leading practitioners to talk through the pros and cons of self-initiated work, argue the importance of graphic minimalism versus expressionism and share their thoughts about the purpose of design – see our round up here.



Day Two of AGI Open London picked up the pace, opening with an energetic exploration into the theme of collaboration.



Karlssonwilker co-founder Jan Wilker took to the stage to share his thoughts on the topic, in an interview that culminated with a live link across the Atlantic to beam creative partner Hjalti Karlsson into the theatre for a quick round of ‘Mr and Mr’.



(And no, after almost 13 years Karlsson still couldn’t be sure of Wilker’s birthday. Fortunately he did know his favourite typeface.)



'A question of design' was the title of an – at times – heated afternoon panel discussion, hosted by Pentagram's Michael Beriut. Marina Willer, Frith Kerr, Mike Dempsey, Nick Bell, Marian Bantjes and Ian Anderson responded to audience feedback via Twitter to debate topics including design education, age and gender.



Don’t miss our full report in Computer Arts issue 220. In the meantime, here’s our round-up of day two of AGI Open in pictures.

Words: Julia Sagar

Did you get to AGI Open? Tell us about it in the comments!