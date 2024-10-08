I didn't need it, but I just ordered the LEGO Star Wars 2024 Advent Calendar - there's 20% off right now

I didn't need it, and didn't know I wanted it, but when I saw the LEGO Star Wars 2024 Advent Calendar reduced to
$44.99 $35.99 at Amazon I couldn't resist hitting 'Buy Now'. Sometimes you just need to treat yourself.
The calendar features 18 collectible mini toys and six Star Wars figures, with one each day until Christmas. What I love is the LEGO figures and toys chart the evolution of Star Wars, with entries dedicated to films from 1974 to the most recent releases, and even includes a 'Holiday Princess Leia'.
If, like me, you need a little fun distraction and want to treat yourself then Amazon has more LEGO calendars but the only other one reduced is the LEGO Friends 2024 Advent Calendar
$32.99 $26.49, I've listed these and two more no-sale calendars below (because sometimes you need to pay full price for something you really want.
LEGO Star Wars 2024 Advent Calendar: $44.99 $35.99 at Amazon
Save 20%: 18 collectible mini-toys and six LEGO Star Wars figures make this calendar a fan's favourite; figures and toys are based on characters and ships from all Star Wars movies (and more).
LEGO Friends 2024 Advent Calendar: $32.99 $26.49 at Amazon
Save 20%: This set aimed and young kids features five characters and a collection of festive accessories as well as two baby pet characters and a snow cat toy figure.
LEGO Harry Potter 2024 Advent Calendar: $44.69 at Amazon
Treat the Potter-head in your life to a calendar loaded with LEGO collectibles, including 16 mini builds, four Hogwarts houses, Hogwarts portraits, a teacher’s table, and the Hogwarts Express. It's not reduced in price, but it looks fun.
LEGO Disney Advent Calendar 2024: $44.95 at Amazon
Another calendar not reduced, but it's one you may want to buy your child, niece or nephew; this one features Disney princesses and accessories, with characters including Pua, Snowgie and Sven.
Ian Dean is Editor, Digital Arts & 3D at Creative Bloq, and the former editor of many leading magazines. These titles included ImagineFX, 3D World and video game titles Play and Official PlayStation Magazine. Ian launched Xbox magazine X360 and edited PlayStation World. For Creative Bloq, Ian combines his experiences to bring the latest news on digital art, VFX and video games and tech, and in his spare time he doodles in Procreate, ArtRage, and Rebelle while finding time to play Xbox and PS5.
