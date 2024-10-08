I didn't need it, but I just ordered the LEGO Star Wars 2024 Advent Calendar - there's 20% off right now

I didn't need it, and didn't know I wanted it, but when I saw the LEGO Star Wars 2024 Advent Calendar reduced to $44.99 $35.99 at Amazon I couldn't resist hitting 'Buy Now'. Sometimes you just need to treat yourself.

The calendar features 18 collectible mini toys and six Star Wars figures, with one each day until Christmas. What I love is the LEGO figures and toys chart the evolution of Star Wars, with entries dedicated to films from 1974 to the most recent releases, and even includes a 'Holiday Princess Leia'.

If, like me, you need a little fun distraction and want to treat yourself then Amazon has more LEGO calendars but the only other one reduced is the LEGO Friends 2024 Advent Calendar $32.99 $26.49, I've listed these and two more no-sale calendars below (because sometimes you need to pay full price for something you really want.

Save 20%: 18 collectible mini-toys and six LEGO Star Wars figures make this calendar a fan's favourite; figures and toys are based on characters and ships from all Star Wars movies (and more).



Save 20%: This set aimed and young kids features five characters and a collection of festive accessories as well as two baby pet characters and a snow cat toy figure.

Treat the Potter-head in your life to a calendar loaded with LEGO collectibles, including 16 mini builds, four Hogwarts houses, Hogwarts portraits, a teacher’s table, and the Hogwarts Express. It's not reduced in price, but it looks fun.

Another calendar not reduced, but it's one you may want to buy your child, niece or nephew; this one features Disney princesses and accessories, with characters including Pua, Snowgie and Sven.