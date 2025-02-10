It could be the end of the road for wild personalised Ferrari car designs

News
By
published

The brand worries that custom orders are ruining its image.

Ferrari UK
A Ferrari SF90 Spider in officially sanctioned yellow (Image credit: Ferrari)

Car mods may be all the rage, but it seems Ferrari has had enough of its customers' poor tastes. The luxury carmaker is already known for being protective of its image, which includes one of the best car logos. But it's reportedly now considering a hault on personalised colour options amid fears that they're making the brand look trashy.

Ferrari has seen a surge in personalisation requests as customers seek unique-looking vehicles, and pnly around 40 per cent of its cars are now shipped in the signature rosso corsa shade. But it seems the brand may have had enough of cowing to customers' demands.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

TOPICS
Joe Foley
Joe Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

Related articles

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.