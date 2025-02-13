Next week could be a wild ride for Apple fans

January and February are typically quiet months in the Apple calendar, with the Cupertino tech behemoth known to wait until spring to start revealing new products ahead of the big iPhone launch in September. (And with the last few years giving us the iPhone 14, iPhone 15 and iPhone 16, who knows what's coming in 2025?) But if recent rumours are to be believed, February 2025 could buck the trend in a big way.

We've already heard tell that the iPhone SE 4 is coming in February, and while it failed to materialise this week as rumoured, there are strong indications it could arrive next week. And we might also get a new iPad too. Oh, and there could even be a new Vision Pro. And a new MacBook Air. We'd better start making space in our best drawing tablets and best laptops for graphic design round-ups.

A fan-made render of the rumoured iPhone SE 4 (Image credit: AppleTrack )

According to MacRumors, seasoned leaker Mark Gurman, the iPhone SE 4 will arrive by next week. Gurman also claims that Vision Pro reps have been reaching out to press about an upcoming announcement, while an M4 MacBook Air is due to be announced "within weeks".

Many have called the Vision Pro a flop (Image credit: Apple)

Of the above rumoured announcements, it's the Vision Pro news that's arguably the most mysterious. Apple's AR headset has been declared a flop by many, with the company winding down production of the first model. The issue was no doubt the $3000 price tag – so it's inevitable we've heard plenty of rumours about a so-called cheaper model. Could we really see a second iteration of the headset as soon as this month?

An M4 MacBook Air is overdue (Image credit: Apple)

News of an M4 MacBook Air is less surprising. The Air is one of the last Macs to be rocking the M3 chip, and although we were big fans of the device in our M3 MacBook Air review, it's time for the slimmer laptop to catch up with its larger siblings. With more power in the same portable package, it could easily be one of the best laptops for graphic designers.

As for the iPhone SE, we have a pretty strong idea of what to expect there. All rumours are pointing to an iPhone 14-esque design, complete with notch and single camera lens. Although, as is always the case with the SE, the internals will likely be up to date, with the A18 chip.

Gurman also claims that a new iPad Air and entry level iPad are on the way. Shipment from suppliers allegedly began in December, with a release predicted for March or April at the "absolute latest", but potentially much earlier.

All in all, it's sounding like a rather fruitful few weeks could be ahead for Apple fans. For more predictions about what the year in Mac might look like, take a look at all the Macs we're expecting to see in 2025.