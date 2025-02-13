Next week could be a wild ride for Apple fans

New iPhones, iPads and MacBooks could be coming.

A selection of Apple products
(Image credit: Apple/Future)

January and February are typically quiet months in the Apple calendar, with the Cupertino tech behemoth known to wait until spring to start revealing new products ahead of the big iPhone launch in September. (And with the last few years giving us the iPhone 14, iPhone 15 and iPhone 16, who knows what's coming in 2025?) But if recent rumours are to be believed, February 2025 could buck the trend in a big way.

We've already heard tell that the iPhone SE 4 is coming in February, and while it failed to materialise this week as rumoured, there are strong indications it could arrive next week. And we might also get a new iPad too. Oh, and there could even be a new Vision Pro. And a new MacBook Air. We'd better start making space in our best drawing tablets and best laptops for graphic design round-ups.

Daniel John
Daniel John
Design Editor

Daniel John is Design Editor at Creative Bloq. He reports on the worlds of design, branding and lifestyle tech, and has covered several industry events including Milan Design Week, OFFF Barcelona and Adobe Max in Los Angeles.

