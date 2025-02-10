This year is set to be a big one for Apple, with a range of Macs set for important updates and new versions. If you’re a creative, you might be wondering what all this means for you and your work.

Here, we’ve put together everything we know about all the Macs we expect to see in 2025. You’ll find out which Macs are coming, what updates they’ll get, and whether it’s worth you taking the plunge when they arrive. Whether you’re after the best laptop for graphic design or want to know what the best MacBook for students is, read on to see what’s on the horizon.

MacBook Air

(Image credit: Future)

Expected release date: Early 2025

Early 2025 Good for: Portable, lightweight working

While the MacBook Pro now comes equipped with Apple’s M4 chip, the MacBook Air hasn’t yet made the cut – but that’s expected to change early this year. The M4 MacBook Air will be the first new Mac of 2025, with the chip being the headline addition to one of the company’s most popular laptops.

Unfortunately, there’s not much else expected for Apple’s lightest laptop – no design changes and no new screen, for instance. We don’t anticipate Apple giving it the M4 Pro chip either, as the MacBook Air has traditionally only had the entry-level chip in the range. That means it’ll probably be best for light work that won’t require too much exertion. Its portability is its main strength, and if you need something beefier, the MacBook Pro might be your best bet.

Mac Studio

(Image credit: Future)

Expected release date: March to June 2025

March to June 2025 Good for: Heavy-duty tasks

Apple’s Mac Studio is, unsurprisingly, designed for studio work, and that means it can handle more intense workloads than many of Apple’s other computers. This year, it’s predicted to be updated with M4 Max and M4 Ultra chips, which should take its capabilities to another level.

We already know what the M4 Max can do, as it is present in the current MacBook Pro. Compared to the M2 Max in the Mac Studio, it’ll be a huge step up, with more cores, sturdier performance, and whisper-quiet acoustics.

The M4 Ultra is more of a mystery, but there are some clues we can ascertain. For one thing, Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman believes it’ll have up to 32 CPU cores and up to 80 GPU cores, which is up from the M2 Mac Studio’s top-end configuration that comes with a 24-core CPU and a 76-core GPU. Gurman also says the M4 Ultra could bring up to a “half-terabyte of memory,” which is far more than the current 192GB maximum.

That all suggests that the Mac Studio will get a sizeable performance improvement, which should be welcome news if you need a Mac that can handle all of your most demanding creative work.

Mac Pro

(Image credit: Apple)

Expected release date: Late 2025

Late 2025 Good for: The most heavyweight workloads

The Mac Pro is Apple’s most powerful desktop computer, and it goes beyond the capabilities of even the Mac Studio thanks to its large range of PCI expansion slots, wide selection of ports, and superior cooling. It’s one of the best Macs for video editing and certainly doesn’t come cheap, but it’s ideal if you need the best of the best.

Like the Mac Studio, the Mac Pro skipped the M3 generation, but it’s expected to get the M4 Ultra chip in late 2025. That should bring it right up to date and enable it to plough through the most taxing of creative workloads without breaking a sweat. It’s not for entry-level work, but anyone working in professional video rendering, motion graphics, artificial intelligence and data analysis will feel the benefits.

For now, it looks like rumours of the even more powerful M4 Extreme chip are wide of the mark, at least this year. While this ultra-high-end chip might appear in the future, it’s apparently too costly to manufacture for Apple to consider it worthwhile. Based on what we know, though, the M4 Ultra in the Mac Pro should be more than enough for most creatives.

MacBook Pro

(Image credit: Future / Erlingur Einarsson)

Expected release date: Late 2025

Late 2025 Good for: Working on the go

If the rumoured timelines are correct, no sooner will Apple be fresh off launching the Mac Pro than the MacBook Pro – complete with next-generation M5 chip – will be revealed. This will come with M5, M5 Pro and M5 Max variants, giving you a range of choices depending on your needs.

There’s unlikely to be a new design this year, but the M5 chip generation is rumoured to bring performance increases of between 15% and 25% over its M4 predecessors. Thunderbolt 5 might also come to the entry-level model.

While it’s a little too early to know much in the way of specifics about the M5 chip generation, there have been rumours that next year’s M6 MacBook Pro will feature a new design an OLED displays in 2026. If you primarily need a MacBook Pro for creative work and are interested in those features, it might be an idea to wait. But if you want something sooner than that, the M5 chip should still bring plenty of benefits to the MacBook Pro this year.

Vision Pro 2

(Image credit: Apple)

Expected release date: Late 2025 or early 2026

Late 2025 or early 2026 Good for: Working in 3D space

OK, the Vision Pro isn’t technically a Mac, but it can act as an extension of one, and Apple’s spatial computing concept means there’s some overlap with the company’s computers. And it has a specific use case that can benefit creatives: its ability to let you work in 3D space, which can be helpful in a range of creative industries.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has predicted that the Vision Pro 2 could launch as soon as late 2025, although don’t be surprised if it slips back to 2026. The new model could come with an M5 chip for better, more efficient performance. We’re also hoping for longer battery life and decreased weight, which would allow you to work on it for longer without starting to feel the strain.

Everything else

(Image credit: Apple)

Expected release date: Unknown

Unknown Good for: A range of creative tasks

There are a few other products that could come this year, although that’s by no means certain. The first is a new Pro Display XDR, which is one of the best monitors for graphic artists. Apple launched this high-spec display in 2019 and it hasn’t been changed since, so it’s well overdue an update. Rumours are scarce at the moment – it’s not even certain if a new model will launch alongside this year’s Mac Pro – so we’ll have to keep our eyes peeled.

The second product is the iMac Pro. Apple’s pro-focused all-in-one was unceremoniously discontinued a couple of years ago, but there have been consistent rumours that it’s going to make a comeback. If you love the iMac but feel it’s not powerful enough for your creative work, a resurrected iMac Pro with stronger chips and better performance could be just what you need. Like the Pro Display XDR, its release date (and existence) is uncertain, so watch this space.