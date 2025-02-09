Sorry Apple, but I don't want the iPhone SE 4

The design could slam the door on a simpler smartphone era.

The iPhone SE has always been something of an outlier in the Apple line up. Sticking rigidly to an older design, the budget phone carries an air of nostalgia, particularly for a time when phones didn't require at least three hands to hold. But if all of the design rumours about the SE 4, reportedly due to be announced next week, are true, I'll be bitterly disappointed.

The days of the 'small phone' have been spluttering to an end for a while now. After reportedly low sales, Apple unceremoniously ditched the 'iPhone mini' line up after just two years in 2022, replacing it with just the opposite – the enormous 'iPhone Plus'. In that landscape, the only option for those who prefer something truly pocketable was the iPhone SE 3, with its iPhone 8-inspired design. But the reported adoption of an iPhone 14-inspired body for this month's SE 4 suggests Apple will be slamming the door on several features; the Home Button, Lightning port and, most devastatingly for the short-fingered among us, a small size.

