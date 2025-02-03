Vinted’s shopper personality quiz is giving me an identity crisis

News
By
published

From thrifters to regifters, what's your style?

Stink Studios site design for Vinted&#039;s &#039;Re-invinted&#039; campaign
(Image credit: Vinted/Stink Studios)

Online marketplace Vinted has unveiled a brand-new campaign, supporting its fresh creative platform “New Again”. The ‘Re-invinted’ campaign is supported by a dynamic new website and interactive shopper personality quiz, spotlighting the unique habits of the reseller community using real-world data.

Creating impactful branding is about pushing boundaries, and Vinted's delightfully immersive new campaign is a refreshing experience that transcends static design. With 3D elements, interactive assets and a playful design, Vinted's new campaign is a bold reflection of the brand's eclectic spirit and sustainable ethos.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. A recent English Literature graduate, Natalie enjoys covering the lighter side of the news and brings a fresh and fun take to her articles. Outside of work (if she’s not glued to her phone), she loves all things music and enjoys singing sweet folky tunes.

Related articles

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.