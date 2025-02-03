Vinted’s shopper personality quiz is giving me an identity crisis

Online marketplace Vinted has unveiled a brand-new campaign, supporting its fresh creative platform “New Again”. The ‘Re-invinted’ campaign is supported by a dynamic new website and interactive shopper personality quiz, spotlighting the unique habits of the reseller community using real-world data.

Creating impactful branding is about pushing boundaries, and Vinted's delightfully immersive new campaign is a refreshing experience that transcends static design. With 3D elements, interactive assets and a playful design, Vinted's new campaign is a bold reflection of the brand's eclectic spirit and sustainable ethos.

Created by advertising and digital experience company, Stink Studios, 'New Again' captures the joy of shopping second-hand and the possibilities it can open up, from reinventing your aesthetic to bagging a bargain on high-end items. Speaking to Creative Bloq, Stink Studios' business director Ben Ingle explains the project was "Aimed at bringing a sense of refined realness and physicality to the campaign, by embracing and celebrating the tactility and imperfections of the pre-loved world. Every element, detail and motif is designed to highlight the feelings of pride and happiness we get from buying and selling second-hand."

Supported by real member data, the interactive website showcases shoppers' ‘Pre-loved Personality’, spotlighted by a quiz which gives “Vin-sights” into their unique tastes. "Each persona represents a unique personality trait when it comes to how members are getting the most out of buying and/or selling. When we set out, the assumption was that there would be 6-8. But after diving into the data, we realised there were many, many more," Ben reveals. "Each persona is brought to life through the data points that are most representative of those kinds of members. Specific items and illustrations are designed to reflect this data, from an LV bag for Lux Lovers, to illustrated data visualisations," he adds.

While the final result is a vivid playground of creativity, it wasn't a project without complications. Ben explains "Vinted is an international brand, and the experience works in a number of languages. Creating a design system that creatively expresses the core values of the campaign, while also flexing to fit any language on any device, posed a real challenge. Once this was cracked, the main task was elevating the design and interactivity to the highest standard within those technical constraints."

When asked about the highlights of the project, Ben says the Re-invinted website was particularly fun to design. "The experience is as addictive as it is insightful, encouraging users to explore by scroll, scroll, and scrolling some more. The tactility of the 3D cards and playful interactions build on this feeling of joy that the Vinted brand celebrates."

Ben adds "The simplicity of how elegantly the project takes hardcore data, and makes it delightful to explore," was a subject of pride for the design team. "The insights are accessible, playful and easy to digest, and the structure of the site caters for any length of dwell time, from a few seconds to a few minutes, you’ll discover something memorable," he explains. "At its core this project unpacks the data driving one of today’s most exciting brands. But more than that, it’s contributing to a shift in mindset about how we shop as a society. The fact that we’re rejecting new in place of what we really desire, and making those things new again," Ben concludes.

