The design week in GIFs: the one with the weeping web designers

With such busy schedules to keep, you might not have had the chance to catch up on this week's biggest design news stories. Lucky for you, we've rounded them up in this handy little list that'll make sure you get to the good stuff, quickly.

Pioneering service Fontdeck, launched by Clearleft and OmniTI in 2010, has been one of the key players in the FAAS (fonts-as-a-service) revolution. So it was shocking news this week when Fontdeck announced it will be closing its doors. Find out why, and how the community reacted, here.

Everyone knows designers can be annoying, and our bad habits often extend into the design process itself. In one of this week's most popular article six designers shared their worst design habits, and offer a little advice on how to avoid them.

Every Christmas, the big department stores of the world compete to create the most eye-catching, talked-about window display designs. And this year, iconic London store Selfridges has tried to get the edge on the competition by bringing in SFX company Artem. Check out the stunning window display they came up with here.

Today marks 100 years since Einstein produced his Theory of General Relativity. But still not everybody understands it. That's why award-winning animator Eoin Duffy and filmmaker Jamie Lochhead have created a brilliant three-minute animation that explains it in simple terms. Check it out here.

Creative Bloq has teamed up with the makers of Computer Arts, net and 3D World magazines to create The Design Annual. This inspiring collection of incredible creative work is filled to the brim with world-class design projects, spanning the full spectrum of creative disciplines. Buy it as a gift, or just treat yourself! Learn more here.

We need clearer guidelines to guard against an intellectual property apocalypse, warned London-based freelance illustrator and art director Ben Tallon in this eye-opening opinion piece.

The next issue of 3D World is on sale 30 December and if you're a Star Wars fan it's not an issue to be missed. Discover how ILM created the amazing VFX of the latest Star Wars epic, read the unheard on-set story of making Star Wars – A New Hope, plus much more. Find out how to get your copy here.

Like this? Read these!