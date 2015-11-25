Animation makes Einstein's theory easy

Today marks 100 years since Einstein produced his Theory of General Relativity. But if you still don't really understand it, then don't worry, you're not alone.

That's why award-winning animator Eoin Duffy has teamed up with filmmaker Jamie Lochhead, Doctor Who star David Tennant and science communicator Anais Rassat to create this brilliant three-minute animation. Narrated by Tennant, it explains both the basics of the theory and its limitations, and touches on some of the experiments that scientists have carried out to confirm it.

A Windfall Films production for the Science & Technology Facilities Council, this animation features some fantastically loveable characters and packs in a ton of fascinating knowledge into just over three minutes. We only wish we'd seen more stuff like this at school when we were doing our science GCSEs!

Like this? Read these