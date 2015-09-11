Create stunning game art with the new ImagineFX

This month's ImagineFX is the essential guide to video games for all aspiring artists. With Even Mehl Amundsen's workshop you can reimagine your favourite elven hero, Link, as a fierce, gruffer warrior.

We also track the rise of mobile game studios and delve into Wooga studios. Plus, learn all about Pixelbomb Games' new third-person retro shooter.

Want to know more? Here's a preview of the new issue:

Also included in issue 127...

We speak to French concept artist, Geoffrey Ernault, to hear about how he has turned his lifetime love of sci-fi and gaming into a career.

Remko Troost reveals how he creates characters assets for games, including Assassin's Creed Unity and the upcoming For Honor, and how you can apply these methods to gear up your own game characters.

Concept designer, Jie Gao uses a range of lighting and colouring techniques to illustrate a Blizzard-style end-of-level video game boss!

If that's not enough we have four hours of pro video training and a free 116 page ebook with 18 expert workshops worth £8.99! Get your copy today.