Silent Spring: fashion-flavoured digital collages

The cover of FAAR magazine by Serbian illustrator Becha is a superbly surreal plastic paradise

Serbian illustrator Becha, aka Vesna Pešic, has assembled a candy-coloured cornucopia of flora and fauna to accompany fashion designer Ana Ljubinkovic’s creations for FAAR magazine.

The digital collages were created for FAAR’s 10th issue, which was published in June, using photos from a shoot styled by Slavimir Stojanovic and photographed by Miloš Nadaždin.

Becha counts religious scenes, plastic flowers, Renaissance compositions and ceramic figurines among her inspirations for her Silent Spring digital collages

Becha has long been an admirer of Ljubinkovic's fashions: "Her outfits perfectly suit my imaginary environments," she explains. Featuring playful shapes, and a palette of vivid and pastel hues, the new collection, Silent Spring, suggested a clear visual direction.

"I was trying to imagine how paradise would look if the whole of nature looked like candies made of plastic with different kinds of animals frozen in time, some of them in strange metamorphoses," Becha says. "I was trying to catch elements of disturbing nature and present them in a sweet manner."

"One of the main characteristics of my work is surreal moments," Becha says. "This project was the perfect playground for fantastical elements"

This was Becha's first fashion editorial and she was keen to present her best work. However, when she started creating collages in her usual way with Photoshop CS6 and Illustrator CS6, the ideas initially refused to flow.

"At first, the work seemed too uptight," she says. "I was a bit stuck because I wanted to make it perfect and I wasn't free enough. After a little encouragement from Ana, telling me that she wanted to see the real me in the work, I started again. This second try was much better and we finally found what we were looking for."

This showcase was originally published in Computer Arts issue 204.

