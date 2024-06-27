How to animate a character with mocap

How-to
By
published

Transfer motion-capture data to a digital character model using RADiCAL Live with Unreal Engine 5.2.

Using RADiCAL plugin for Unreal Engine to motion capture an animated character, by Paul Hatton
(Image credit: Paul Hatton)
Jump To:

Live link motion capture is becoming increasingly popular technology within virtual production workflows. The requirement for high-end and expensive hardware and software is almost non-existent with free or inexpensive options centre stage. 

The applications for this tech are widespread including film, TV, archviz, advertising and videos for education. Some cases will still need higher-end solutions, but for a lot of the industry these emerging tools will begin to take centre stage. Projects that could have benefited from some form of custom animation but didn’t have the budget will now find their options wide open. 

Paul Hatton, a photo of a smiling man
Paul Hatton

Paul is a digital expert. In the 20 years since he graduated with a first-class honours degree in Computer Science, Paul has been actively involved in a variety of different tech and creative industries that make him the go-to guy for reviews, opinion pieces, and featured articles. With a particular love of all things visual, including photography, videography, and 3D visualisation Paul is never far from a camera or other piece of tech that gets his creative juices going. You'll also find his writing in other places, including Creative Bloq, Digital Camera World, and 3D World Magazine.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Paul Hatton
Paul Hatton
Writer

Paul is a digital expert. In the 20 years since he graduated with a first-class honours degree in Computer Science, Paul has been actively involved in a variety of different tech and creative industries that make him the go-to guy for reviews, opinion pieces, and featured articles. With a particular love of all things visual, including photography, videography, and 3D visualisation Paul is never far from a camera or other piece of tech that gets his creative juices going. You'll also find his writing in other places, including Creative Bloq, Digital Camera World, and 3D World Magazine. 

Related articles