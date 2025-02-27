Link's iconic horse was almost a moose, and other Zelda secrets revealed in unearthed Miyomoto interview

News
By
published

Creator's 27-year old words have just been translated.

Best Nintendo Switch games
(Image credit: Nintendo)

In 1998 the Japanese speaking world was treated to a This Ocarina Of Time interview with Shigeru Miyamoto. It was released in the February edition of the multi-format Japanese magazine GAMEJIN but was never translated into English.

I was 13 years old at the time and would have lapped up the interview but unfortunately learning Japanese was never offered at my school. I can’t believe I’ve had to wait 27 years but thanks to some incredible translation and formatting work done by Roryj and Javed Sterritt I now feel like I’ve been taken behind the scenes of one of the most classic Nintendo 64 games of all time (one of the best retro games consoles will help you to play it today).

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

TOPICS
Paul Hatton
Paul Hatton
Writer

Paul is a digital expert. In the 20 years since he graduated with a first-class honours degree in Computer Science, Paul has been actively involved in a variety of different tech and creative industries that make him the go-to guy for reviews, opinion pieces, and featured articles. With a particular love of all things visual, including photography, videography, and 3D visualisation Paul is never far from a camera or other piece of tech that gets his creative juices going. You'll also find his writing in other places, including Creative Bloq, Digital Camera World, and 3D World Magazine. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
An image from a Zelda remake in Unreal Engine 5.5
Zelda: Ocarina of Time got remade in Unreal Engine 5, and it looks incredible
Super Mario World in 3D Mario standing by a TV
Super Mario World got remade in 3D using Unreal Engine 5 – and the result is so much fun
Super Mario Bros gameplay
This sneaky design detail in Super Mario Bros has blown my mind
Monster Hunter Wilds creature art; large monsters attack a warrior in a desert, they have fur and scales
How Monster Hunter Wilds was made possible by Capcom's secretive RE Engine
Making indie game Mythmatch, a cartoon girl and greek mythical monster fight
Making indie game Mythmatch - finessing 2D animation to tell diverse stories
Super Mario 64
Someone spent 100 days mapping Super Mario's entire planet – and the result is epic
Latest in Video Game Design
Best Nintendo Switch games
Link's iconic horse was almost a moose, and other Zelda secrets revealed in unearthed Miyomoto interview
Monolith Productions; Wonder Woman
Warner Bros. closing Monolith Productions is the end of an era – so what comes next?
Sonic the Hedgehog
Someone remade Sonic the Hedgehog's Green Hill Zone for Game Boy, and I want to play it right now
Prologue: Go Wayback!; computer generated scenes from a video game showing mountains, forests and woodlands
PUBG creator's next game might be too brutal – and that's exactly the point
Muse AI; a head breathes fire
Microsoft's Muse AI wants to change how games are made - but can it work?
Imagery from Elder Scrolls
You could design a character for Elder Scrolls 6 in unique charity auction
Latest in News
Monster Hunter Wilds; a bearded man eats meat
Monster Hunter Wilds is 'easy' – but why is that a bad thing?
Shot from Netflix show Running Point
Christian university takes offence at Netflix’s raunchy new show
iPhone 17 renders
Tell us what you think of the iPhone 17 design
Pokémon Day live blog
LIVE: It's Pokémon Day! Join us for unmissable announcements, Poké-deals, and general fun
Best Nintendo Switch games
Link's iconic horse was almost a moose, and other Zelda secrets revealed in unearthed Miyomoto interview
3d printed wallet
This beautiful 3D printed wallet is like a tiny sculpture for your pocket