Pro animation advice from the team behind Paramount Pictures' Knuckles

Oliver Dale: The obvious answer is that it’s the combination of lots of hard work from many very skilled artists with specific skill sets. Rigs, shaders, fur/muscles sims, FX, lighting, and comp all play a massive part in the end result.

I think probably the most important thing (not just in animation) is understanding what you’re trying to achieve, whether it be a character, show, or shot. Why are we doing it like that? What is the purpose of this shot in the edit?

Understanding that shot's purpose and keeping it in mind while adding detail and making the hundreds of other decisions that go into the final shot means that when it makes it into the final cut, all the elements come together to tell the story in the best way.

The other thing that immediately came to mind was reference. If you can shoot or find some great reference, it can almost feel like cheating. There are so many lovely details you can use that, from the start, a character can come to life from just a few poses.

More often than not, when I’m struggling with a shot, it’s because I’ve been rushing and haven’t taken time to shoot reference. I’m not talking about matching references 1 to 1 but picking out specific things can really help. It may be the pose of a hand, an interesting silhouette, or the timing of a weight shift and how that works with an overall motion.

Dan Zelcs: Making anything believable, be it a photoreal animal, an alien, or a Pokémon, always starts with a lot of observation, reference gathering, and study. Then we use that reference to drive every stage of the build process: modelling, texturing, grooming, lookdev, rigging, animation, hair and flesh simulation, and final rendering. Throughout the whole project, we are continually referring back to our reference material to make sure that we are staying true to our character and to reality.

Peta Bayley: Deep diving into the story and characters is also essential to creating believable creatures and characters. Every project is pretty unique and gives you the opportunity to immerse yourself in learning anatomy, personality, character development, and storylines, in addition to following the storyboards or previs that come with your shots.

The more knowledge you can gather, the better decisions you can make with your animation. Understanding the physical limitations, scale, weight, and emotional states will impact how your character will move, stand, act, react, and speak, so that you are always considering these factors as you work.

When you think of your friends or family members, you become so familiar with the way they stand, how they walk, and their unique gestures or expressions that you can probably identify them from far away without seeing their face or recognising their clothes. You can often anticipate how they might act or react in a situation based on their personalities and experiences. It’s these extra layers of details that animators like to draw from and incorporate to define a character's movement.